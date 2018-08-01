Enter to win Mossberg’s Patriot Predator Rifle Prize Package!

Mossberg Patriot Predator Prize Package

Enter to win Mossberg’s Patriot Predator rifle and more!

The Patriot Predator, a rifle Mossberg describes as “born to hunt,” sports the new TrueTimber Strata camo and Cerakote finish. It comes with these premium features: an adjustable trigger, a fluted and threaded barrel, a streamlined bolt handle, spiral fluted bolts, a top-mount Picatinny scope rail and a 5-round box magazine.

You can load your own ammo with this precision tool — the MEC Marksman. Made of ductile cast iron, this single-stage metallic reloader is compatible with all 7/8-14 thread dies.

With an overall length of 8.9", Emerson Knives’ CQC-15 weighs 5 oz. and sports a tanto/recurve blade combo, an ergonomic black G-10 composite handle and a Titanium lock. Its 3.9" blade, made of 154CM steel in black Cerakote finish, has a hardness rating of 57-59 RC.

The Operator Pen and Aluminum Ear Carabiner from Tuff Writer are both made of 6061-T6 Aerospace Aluminum. The pen is 6" long and weighs 1.6 oz. It writes well and comes in handy as a self-defense implement too. The 3"-long carabiner weighs 1.1 oz. and is also designed to be a key-ring retainer and bottle opener.

Happy hunting to you, that is, if you win this issue’s giveaway.

