Mossberg MCIsc Pistol Package

Enter to win an MCIsc Pistol Package worth over $858!

As Mossberg says on its website, “Trouble is unpredictable. It shows up without warning. It rears its ugly head when and where you least expect it.” Mossberg offers the MC1sc as a countermeasure. It’s a subcompact 9mm with optimal shootability and superior ergonomics. The MC1sc was built for concealment with a slim, dehorned profile for a snag-free draw. Made of lightweight and durable polymer and weighing only 22 oz. fully loaded, it’s ideal for everyday carry. The MC1sc features a grip angle for easier targeting, aggressive texturing on grip panels for more control and a flat-profile trigger for improved pull. It also has Mossberg’s exclusive Safe Takedown System. With it, a user won’t have to pull the trigger during disassembly. The pistol in this giveaway is a standard model and comes with TRUGLO Tritium Pro Night Sights.



This giveaway also includes four boxes of Hornady’s Critical Defense 9mm 115-gr. FTX for “threat-stopping power.” The ammo goes hand in hand with the MC1sc to give you protection when you need it.



The ProTac HL-X produces up to 1,000 lumens of light on high and will run up to 23 hours on low. Powered by one Streamlight 18650 USB port or two CR123A lithium batteries, this handheld tactical flashlight is waterproof with several flexible lighting options.



Maxpedition’s Prepared Citizen Classic helps the user appear uninteresting and non-threatening. Looking like most common daypacks, it actually has a fully looped and lined concealed carry compartment.



With these prizes, you’ll be prepared to handle trouble if it ever comes your way. Enter NOW!



