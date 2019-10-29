Franklin Armory Reformation RS7 Package Giveaway

Enter to win a Franklin Armory Reformation RS7 Package worth over $1,623!

Franklin Armory’s Reformation RS7’s name evokes change and it’s only apt as we’re transitioning into a new year, nay, a new decade. Chambered in 5.56 NATO, it has Franklin Armory’s 7.5" full-contour Reformation barrel, a 7" FST M-Lok handguard and forged FAI-15 lower and upper receivers. Custom features like the Franklin Armory Triumvir muzzle device, Binary Firing System Gen III trigger and Magpul SL-K Stock are included out of the box.



With an OAL of 10.13", the SXS or the Skullcrusher’s Xtreme Sidekick was designed as a complement to TOPS Knives’ Skullcrusher’s Xtreme Blade. The 5.25"-long blade of the SXS is made of 1095 RC 56-58 steel with a Black Traction Coating.



MTM Case-Gard’s Ammo Rack is a better way of storing and organizing your ammo! You’ll see what we mean when you get your dark earth ammo rack with clear blue boxes — if you win this giveaway package.



