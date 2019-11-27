Daniel Defense DD5V4 Rifle Package Giveaway

Enter to win a Daniel Defense DD5V4 Rifle Package worth over $2,649!

Part of the Daniel Defense DD5 rifle line, the DD5V4 provides users of the semi-auto platform greater long-range precision shooting capability. Featuring an adjustable gas block for a consistent feel during suppressed or unsuppressed shooting, the rifle also has a bolt carrier group that reduces overall recoil impulse. The DD5V4’s lower and upper receivers are CNC Machined 7075-T6 Aluminum, Type III Hard Coat Anodized; the 18" barrel is DD Proprietary Steel, Cold Hammer Forged.



This giveaway also includes four Birchwood Casey products. The Dirty Bird 12" 24-Yard Pistol Reactive Target is made of heavy tagboard and comes in a 12-piece pack. The soft-leather Long Gun Service Mat measures 13"x54" and includes an integrated parts tray. The Convert Three-Lens Kit comes with interchangeable lenses and a polycarbonate frame to protect your eyes. The 1-2-3 Aerosol Value Pack consists of three cleaning products: the Bore Scrubber, Gun Scrubber and Barricade.



For a chance to win these awesome prizes from Daniel Defense and Birchwood Casey, enter NOW!



