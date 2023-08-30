CZ Bobwhite G2 Side-by-Side Shotgun

Building on a long history of quality side-by-side shotgun models, CZ’s second-generation Bobwhite improved on its preceding model in nearly every way. It also stands out as the most accessible in its category, with both left-handed and intermediate-sized variants available.

The CZ Bobwhite G2 is built using Italian barrel steel hand-fit to a CNCed steel action and features crisp double triggers, Circassian walnut furniture and hand-engraved details.

A slender English-style grip allows a shooter to slide their hand forward and rearward to easily choose which of the two triggers they wish to pull. A splinter forend gives a good purchase while helping manage the weight and balance of the shotgun.

With its action, barrels, and other metalwork finished in black chrome, the CZ Bobwhite G2 wards off the elements far better than shotguns with a standard blued finish. Chrome-lined bores prevent corrosion internally, and a common Mobil-style choke system makes fitting aftermarket choke tubes a breeze.

Not only is the CZ Bobwhite G2 available in standard form in 12, 20, and 28 gauges, but it also has specific sub-models to fit shooters who might need help finding a modern side-by-side shotgun without going the custom route.

Most notable is the CZ Bobwhite G2 Southpaw, with a stock specifically shaped to put the left-handed shooter’s dominant eye directly behind the rib. ‘Cast on’ would feel as unnatural to a right-handed shooter as a standard gun can feel to a lefty.

Also increasing the Bobwhite’s accessibility is an Intermediate model with slightly shorter 14″ stock and 26″ barrels. Built for smaller-stature shooters, it allows them to use a side-by-side that fits them more properly, lending confidence and the ability to be more successful in the field and on the clay course.

No matter what a shooter needs in a side-by-side, there’s a CZ Bobwhite G2 to fit the bill.