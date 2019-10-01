Could Gunfighters Really Shoot?

An even more dramatic example of wasting good ammunition occurred in Frisco, New Mexico, in 1884. A young Mexican rider newly graduated from a mail-order detective training course, and proud of his badge sent him by the school, rode into the western New Mexico cowtown just as a Texas cowboy from the Slaughter outfit began to celebrate by shooting up the town. This was a common use for the cowboys’ sixguns during the period and was a familiar sport from the Gulf to Northern Montana and from Dakota Territory to the Sierra Madres. It simply consisted of getting well lathered with “rot gut” whiskey, and then striding or riding up the main street of town taking pot shots at signs, lamps, windows and locals.



The youthful horseman was named Elfego Baca and his visit was occasioned by the fact his girl had recently moved to the town from Socorro. Baca asked the New Mexican justice of the peace why he didn’t stop the cowboy from terrorizing the natives. “Don’t be a fool,” replied official. “If I interfere he’ll have all 80 of the Slaughter cowboys up here in an hour. They’ll release him and then tear this town apart. They don’t like Mexicanos!”



Baca thought the reasoning silly and said so, “You can’t convince those Texans to respect us or any other Mexicanos by letting them walk all over you. I’ll arrest

that drunk.”



He did — without any resistance from the celebrant whatsoever. But the justice of the peace was too frightened to try the man. “I’ll not bring the Texans down on us.”



“Then,” Baca announced, “I’ll take my prisoner to the county seat at Socorro.” He took the subdued cowboy to the hotel and both put up for the night. Within a few minutes, however, the Slaughter foreman, Perry Perham, and seven cowboys rode up and demanded the prisoner. Baca calmly refused Perham, still mounted, and began an abusive tirade casting aspersions on Elfego’s forebears. Without raising his voice, the mail-order deputy just commented, “I’m going to count to three and you’ve just that long to get out of town.”



Perham paid no attention but launched into another threatening speech. Baca ignored it and began his count. “One. Two. Three!” At the end of his count both sixguns appeared in his hands as though by magic. Before the astounded Slaughter riders could recover and retreat, their foreman lay dead in the street, crushed by his horse. Three others were down. The rest left the plaza in a rush. Then the trouble really started.



During the night the Slaughter riders rode to every American ranch in the vicinity charging the Frisco natives were bent on wiping out all the “Americanos.” When some of the ranchers investigated during the early morning hours, they found everything peaceful. A hurried conference with the justice of the peace and Baca led to an agreement to try the Slaughter cowboy for disturbing the peace — a minor infraction — fine him and end what threatened to turn into a race war.



But the letting of Slaughter blood had to be avenged. Just as Baca turned his prisoner over to the justice, in rode the entire Texas crew — all 80 of them according to court testimony and uncontested eyewitness accounts. They cared nothing about their unforunate companion. They wanted Baca … and they wanted him either stretching a rope or well ventilated with Texas lead. Even in the face of the whole crew, however, the 19-year-old Mexican refused to back down. When one of the Texans fired, he drew and covered the acting foreman and several others immediately in front of him. Sliding up an alley adjoining the building he took refuge in an adobe hut in a small clearing.



Then started a 33-hour siege by over 80 men. During the night a dynamite charge blew down part of the building on top of Elfego Baca, but dawn saw a thin trickle of smoke curling from the chimney. Despite the nightlong siege he was cooking breakfast!



The Texans went berserk and poured volley after volley into the 12 by 20 foot dirt building. Another part of the wall collapsed pinning the deputy to the floor for two hours, but no one had the nerve to crawl up and investigate. During the siege more than 4,000 shots were fired. The door was riddled with 397 holes alone. Baca had gone into the hut with less than 40 cartridges. He had killed four men and wounded six others, but was untouched himself!



Although they could have easily rushed the hut and put an end to the battle — at some cost to themselves — the Texans remained prudent. Baca dictated his own surrender terms. At his trial in Socorro he was vindicated and freed — a mail-order deputy who was a dead shot, one of the fastest men on the draw in the West and subsequently one of the most effective peace officers in New Mexico and on the border. But 80 cowboys from Texas couldn’t outgun him — 4,000 cartridges to less than 40!