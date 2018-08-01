Enter to win Mossberg’s Patriot Predator Rifle Prize Package!

Bravo Company’s BCM RECCE-9 300BLK QRF Pistol Package Giveaway

Enter to win Bravo Company’s BCM RECCE-9 300BLK QRF Pistol and more valued at over $2,774!

Bravo Company’s BCM RECCE-9 300BLK QRF Pistol, chambered in 300 Blackout, comes with BCM’s SBA3 brace and features a 9" fluted barrel with enhanced taper. Other features are a free-floating quad rail for accessories, a polished nickel Teflon trigger assembly and BCM’s new Mod 1 buttstock. Also included are these standard BCM upgrades: A BCM GUNFIGHTER Charging Handle as well as BCM Compensator, Mod 3 Pistol Grip, QD End Plate and Trigger Guard.

The Razor AMG UH-1 Holographic Sight’s absolute zero distortion and a sight picture with unobstructed view ensure you lock into your target fast and it's tough enough to withstand harsh environments.

Streamlight’s TLR-1 HL Long Gun Kit includes an 800-lumen, rail-mounted light. Its wide beam and high-lumen light illuminate large areas. The kit comes with everything needed to mount it to the BCM RECCE-9.

The Böker Plus Valkyrie features a 7.20" long 440C stainless steel blade and is 6mm thick. It also includes ground Micarta handles with a red fiber under-layer fastened to the tang by mosaic pins. The Böker Plus Valkyrie has an OAL of 12.60" and weighs 16.4 oz. It comes with a genuine leather sheath.

For a chance to win this brag-worthy quartet of prizes enter this giveaway!

