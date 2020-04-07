Enter to win Auto Ordnance AO M1 Carbine Prize Package worth $1,246!

The AO M1 Carbine is a fitting gun for our GUNS Classic Special Edition giveaway. It is a faithful reproduction of the famous military rifles used by American forces beginning in World War II. The rifle has a Parkerized steel receiver, American Walnut stock and handguard, a blade front sight and a flip-style rear sight. Overall length is 35.75″;

barrel length is 18″. It comes with a 15-shot stick magazine. Like all Auto-Ordnance carbines, the AO M1 Carbine is produced in the Kahr manufacturing plant in Worcester, MA using newly manufactured parts on high precision computerized machinery.

The second giveaway prize is Diamond D’s Leather Rifle Sling. Handcrafted in Alaska, the sling is made of cowhide on the outside and a suede fabric on the inside. It can be adjusted to your desired length and won’t slide off your shoulder. The sling features a basketweave design but it’s also offered plain or

with border stamping.

Completing the package is the Linchpin, an EDC folding knife from CRKT. It features the innovative Deadbolt locking mechanism and a flipper opening with the IKBS Ball Bearing Pivot System. The 3.734″ plain-edge blade is 1.411 steel with a satin finish; handle is glass-reinforced nylon. OAL is 8.875″.

