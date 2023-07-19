.405 Winchester Model 1895

The Answer Is …

Why? Again, in my opinion, it’s because they kick like a mule! I know this for I have owned a .405 Winchester Model ’95 for over 30 years. From benchrest it’s a beast with factory ammo.

A good friend called me one day saying he had bought a vintage Winchester ’95/405. I asked what buttplate it had. He replied it was Winchester’s standard steel crescent type. Next, he asked how to obtain some factory loads with which to “give it a try.” I directed him to Hornady which had revived factory .405 Winchester ammunition, but I told him not to stock up too much as he would be selling that rifle soon. I could tell he thought that was ridiculous. A short while later he called wondering if I was in the market for a good .405 Winchester. Why was he selling? Because it “kicked like a mule.”

My introduction to .405 Winchester as a cartridge came many years back when someone handed me a rifle and said, “You want to shoot this Remington .405?” According to my later research it was a Remington-Lee with the company’s horrid rounded buttplate. Not overly macho even in my youth, I handed it back to its grinning owner after firing only three rounds. To the best of my knowledge, Remington was the only American commercial manufacturer of .405 Winchester rifles aside from Winchester Repeating Arms with its Model 1895 and Single Shot (aka Model 1885) “High Wall.”