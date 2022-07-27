2022 issues

(I) Giveaway ends September 30, 2022. All entries must be received by giveaway end date. Mail-in entries accepted; send postcards (no envelopes) to: GUNS Magazine, GOM September 2022, P.O. Box 488, Escondido, CA 92033. Deployed military should use stateside address. (II) Limit one (1) entry per household; multiple entries will disqualify entrants. Contest open to U.S. residents only. Employees and agents of Publishers’ Development Corp. are not eligible. No purchase necessary. Contest void where prohibited by law. (III) Giveaway winner(s) chosen by random drawing. Winners will be notified by certified mail on official letterhead. Winners must respond within 30 days of receiving notification or an alternate winner will be selected. To protect the privacy and security of winners, names will not be made public. (IV) Winners must undergo a background check (when required) and comply with all other federal, state and local laws. Prizes will not be awarded if illegal in jurisdiction of winners. No substitutions or transfers to third parties allowed. Associated taxes and fees are the responsibility of winners. Giveaway prizes may have evidence of being test fired or exhibit minor handling marks. Factory warranties may apply in some cases.
Connecticut Hunter Safety
Connecticut Hunting Licenses
Connecticut Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection
Kansas Hunter Safety
Kansas Hunting Licenses
Kansas Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism
Massachusetts Hunter Safety
Massachusetts Hunting Licenses
Massachusetts Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife
New Jersey Online Hunter Safety
New Jersey Hunting Licenses
New Jersey Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
New Jersey Division of Fish & Wildlife
Oklahoma Online Hunter Safety
Oklahoma Hunting Licenses
Oklahoma Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation
Wyoming Online Hunter Safety
Wyoming Hunting Licenses
Wyoming Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Wyoming Game & Fish Department
Wisconsin Online Hunter Safety
Wisconsin Hunting Licenses
Wisconsin Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
West Virginia Online Hunter Safety
Washington Hunting Licenses
West Virginia Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources
Washington Online Hunter Safety
Washington Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife
Virginia Online Hunter Safety
Virginia Hunting Licenses
Virginia Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources
Vermont Online Hunter Safety
Vermont Hunting Licenses
Vermont Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department
Utah Online Hunter Safety
Utah Hunting Licenses
Utah Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
Texas Online Hunter Safety
Texas Hunting Licenses
Texas Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department
Tennessee Online Hunter Safety
Tennessee Hunting Licenses
Tennessee Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency
South Dakota Online Hunter Safety
South Dakota Hunting Licenses
South Dakota Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks
South Carolina Online Hunter Safety
South Carolina Hunting Licenses
South Carolina Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources
Rhode Island Online Hunter Safety
Rhode Island Hunting Licenses
Rhode Island Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Rhode Island Department of Fish & Wildlife
Pennsylvania Online Hunter Safety
Pennsylvania Hunting Licenses
Pennsylvania Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Pennsylvania Game Commission
Oregon Online Hunter Safety
Oregon Hunting Licenses
Oregon Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife
Ohio Online Hunter Safety
Ohio Hunting Licenses
Ohio Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Ohio Division of Wildlife
North Dakota Online Hunter Safety
North Dakota Hunting Licenses
North Dakota Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
North Dakota Game & Fish Department
North Carolina Online Hunter Safety
North Carolina Hunting Licenses
North Carolina Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission
New York Online Hunter Safety
New York Hunting Licenses
New York Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
New York Department of Environmental Conservation
New Mexico Online Hunter Safety
New Mexico Hunting Licenses
New Mexico Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
New Mexico Department of Game & Fish
New Hampshire Online Hunter Safety
New Hampshire Hunting Licenses
New Hampshire Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
New Hampshire Fish & Game Department
Nevada Online Hunter Safety
Nevada Hunting Licenses
Nevada Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Nevada Department of Wildlife
Nebraska Online Hunter Safety
Nebraska Hunting Licenses
Nebraska Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Nebraska Game & Parks Commission
Montana Online Hunter Safety
Montana Hunting Licenses
Montana Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Mississippi Online Hunter Safety
Mississippi Hunting Licenses
Mississippi Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Mississippi Deptartment of Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks
Missouri Online Hunter Safety
Missouri Hunting Licenses
Missouri Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Missouri Deptartment of Conservation
Minnesota Online Hunter Safety
Minnesota Hunting Licenses
Minnesota Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Minnesota Deptartment of Natural Resources
Michigan Online Hunter Safety
Michigan Hunting Licenses
Michigan Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Michigan Deptartment of Natural Resources
Maryland Online Hunter Safety
Maryland Hunting Licenses
Maryland Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Maryland Department of Natural Resources
Maine Online Hunter Safety
Maine Hunting Licenses
Maine Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife
Louisiana Online Hunter Safety
Louisiana Hunting Licenses
Louisiana Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries
Kentucky Online Hunter Safety
Kentucky Hunting Licenses
Kentucky Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources
Iowa Online Hunter Safety
Iowa Hunting Licenses
Iowa Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Iowa Department of Natural Resources
Indiana Online Hunter Safety
Indiana Hunting Licenses
Indiana Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Indiana Department of Natural Resources
Illinois Online Hunter Safety
Illinois Hunting Licenses
Illinois Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Illinois Department of Natural Resources
Idaho Online Hunter Safety
Idaho Hunting Licenses
Idaho Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Idaho Department of Fish & Game
Hawaii Online Hunter Safety
Hawaii Hunting Licenses
Hawaii Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Hawaii Department of Land & Natural Resources
Georgia Online Hunter Safety
Georgia Hunting Licenses
Georgia Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Georgia Department of Natural Resources
Delaware Online Hunter Safety
Delaware Hunting Licenses
Delaware Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Delaware Division of Fish & Wildlife
Florida Online Hunter Safety
Florida Hunting Licenses
Florida Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission
Colorado Online Hunter Safety
Colorado Hunting Licenses
Colorado Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Colorado Parks & Wildlife
California Online Hunter Safety
California Hunting Licenses
California Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
California Department of Fish & Wildlife
Arkansas Online Hunter Safety
Arkansas Hunting Licenses
Arkansas Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Arkansas Game & Fish Commission
Arizona Online Hunter Safety
Arizona Hunting Licenses
Arizona Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Arizona Game & Fish Department
Alaska Online Hunter Safety
Alaska Hunting Licenses
Alaska Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Alaska Department of Fish & Game
Alabama Online Hunter Safety
Alabama Hunting Licenses
Alabama Hunting Seasons
State Agency:
Alabama Department of Conservation & Natural Resources