The Magna T5 Commander 4.25 Custom Carry from UA Arms weighs only 25 oz. and has been specifically designed for left-handed carry. With its all-custom magnesium zirconium, its frame is non-corrosive. All parts are forged material, CNC-machined from billet. This 1911 is chambered in .45-caliber.

