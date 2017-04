U.S. Optics introduces the updated MR-10 BRAVO MIL, LR-17 BRAVO MIL and ER-25 BRAVO MIL riflescopes. Magnifications for the three models are as follows: 1.8-10x (MR-10), 3.2-17x (LR-17) and 25x (ER-25). Additional features include an elevation zero stop, locking elevation and windage turrets, elevation revolution counter, smaller turret body section and integrated illumination control and parallax knob.

(714) 582-1956

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/us-optics