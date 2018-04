The HALO Series of AR-15 HandStops from Tyrant Designs are now available in red, blue and grey colors. The handstops fit on both MLOK and KeyMod handguards by utilizing Tyrant Designs’ two-in-one technology. It works great as a handstop, forward stop and barricade stop.

Tyrant Designs CNC

(847) 447-0378

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/tyrant-designs-cnc