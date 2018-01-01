With 28-Gauge and .410 Bore shotshells, TxAT/Aguila Ammunition has announced its entrance into the sub-gauge shotshell market. The newly improved 28-gauge will be offered in target and game loads — the target feature a 0.75-oz. payload at 1,275 fps and are available in shot sizes 7.5, 8 and 9. The .410 bore line is also offered in target and game loads (target: 2.5-inch, 0.5-oz. payload, 1,275 fps; game: 3-inch, 11/16-oz., 1,200 fps).

TxAT/Aguila Ammunition has added hollowpoint ammunition to its centerfire line. The company will be adding 9mm, .380, .357, .40 and .45-caliber options.

(888) 452-4019

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/aguila-ammunition