Turnbull Restoration Signature 475

Built on the Browning Model 71 frame, the Signature 475 from Turnbull Restoration is a large-bore lever rifle chambered in .475 Turnbull with a rust blued 26-inch octagon barrel. It features Turnbull’s unique color case hardened finish on the receiver, hammer, lever, forend cap and grip cap. Engravings are inspired by the Winchester No. 6 pattern, highlighted with a gold inlaid Turning Bull logo on one side and the customer’s initials on the other. Stocks are top grade English walnut with a pistol grip. The carving and checkering are in the Winchester factory F pattern. The 475 has an ivory/brass reversible front sight and a sporting-style rear sight.

