TulAmmo USA Rifle Ammo

From TulAmmo USA comes a new line of range-friendly, brass jacketed rifle ammunition. Combined with a non-steel-jacketed projectile, it offers a significant benefit for users in states or at ranges prohibiting bi-metal jackets. The ammo is legal in all 50 states, mitigates spark risk, is non-magnetic and offers better expansion and fragmentation reduction. It is currently available in 40-round boxes of 122-gr. FMG 7.62x39mm, and 20-round boxes of 55-gr. FMJ .223 Rem.

TulAmmo USA

(888) 317-5810

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/tulammo-usa-inc