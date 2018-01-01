Truglo Scopes

Top: Intercept Bottom: Buckline BDC

TRUGLO has launched its new Buckline BDC riflescope series. The Buckline scope series includes either a BDC Dot reticle for long-range hold over or a duplex reticle, both styles with fully coated lenses. The Variable 3-9x model features a bullet drop-compensating dot reticle with 32, 40 and 50mm objective lens configurations. All Buckline models come with a scratch-resistant and non-reflective matte finish, and include Weaver-style scope rings.

The Intercept series of illuminated-reticle hunting scopes are available in 3-9x42mm and 4-12x44mm magnifications. The Intercept series offers a choice of duplex reticle or an MOA-based bullet drop-compensating reticle; the reticle can be used without magnification as well. The Intercept series comes with aggressive grip surfaces, covered turrets and a neoprene scope cover.

(972) 774-0300

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/truglo-inc