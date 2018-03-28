Triple Whammy For Dick’s Sporting Goods

By Dave Workman

BULLETIN: Earlier this week, the National Shooting Sports Foundation announced that that the NSSF Board of Governors voted unanimously to expel Dick’s Sporting Goods from membership.

NSSF is the industry umbrella group, and they simply found the big retail chain had “engaged in conduct detrimental to the best interests of the Foundation.”

This comes weeks after Dick’s decided first to stop selling firearms to anyone under age 21, and subsequently announced it would destroy semi-auto modern sporting rifles remaining in inventory. More recently, it was revealed that Dick’s had retained the services of gun control lobbyists to lobby Congress on gun-related issues.

Springfield Armory announced that it was severing ties with Dick’s, and then on Wednesday of this week, O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc. also decided to stop selling its products through the embattled outdoor retail chain, along with its subsidiary, Field & Stream.

“It has come to our attention that Dick’s Sporting Goods recently hired lobbyists on Capitol Hill to promote additional gun control,” said Iver Mossberg, Chief Executive Officer of the company. “Make no mistake, Mossberg is a staunch supporter of the U.S. Constitution and our Second Amendment rights, and we fully disagree with Dick’s Sporting Goods’ recent anti-Second Amendment actions.”

Bad $$ News For The Gun Control Lobby

Following up on Insider Online’s April 20 report about the surge in NICS background checks in response to a gun control push following the Feb. 14 shooting at a Florida high school, there’s more bad news for anti-gunners.

The Miami Herald recently acknowledged something Insider Online had heard about earlier. All that anti-gun activity resulted in the biggest fund raising month for the NRA Political Victory Fund since June 2003.

During the month of March, according to data submitted to the Federal Elections Commission (FEC), the NRA PVF scored a whopping $2.4 million, which eclipsed the $884,000 reported to the FEC for March 2017. It also surged way above the January take of $1.1 million and the $1.5 million donated to the PVF in February.

In the process of reporting this financial windfall, the newspaper — perhaps unintentionally — essentially deflated a myth that has been perpetuated by anti-gunners for many years. “Most of the donations,” the Herald acknowledged, “$1.9 million of the $2.4 million total, came from small donors who gave less than $200.”

What’s significant about that? The myth is that NRA is funded by the firearms industry to do the bidding of gun makers. Anybody who has been around the gun rights effort and is familiar with the industry knows that the gun industry has its own umbrella organization, the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF).

And there was something else. Readers will recall Insider Online quoted a CNN report about donations to NRA in January and February in that April 20 story. At that time, according to CNN, the FEC said NRA reported more than $779,000 in February, far surpassing the $248,000 that the FEC said NRA was able to raise in January.

So who’s report is right? Perhaps it doesn’t matter, since the end result is that gun owners have been shaken out of their lethargy by all the gun control activity over the past 60 days. And they are sending what they can afford to the NRA for a political battle looming on the horizon.

And there was more bad news for the gun-ban bunch in the Herald report. The newspaper listed only $13,580 raised during March for the Everytown for Gun Safety Political Action Fund, and another $129,589 donated to the Giffords Political Action Committee, created by the group founded by former Rep. Gabrielle “Gabby” Giffords and her husband, former astronaut Mark Kelly.

And Even More Bad News

A new Gallup survey revealed that a declining number of American citizens think guns are an important problem.

In March, according to Gallup, 13 percent of the people thought guns were an important issue. In April, that number fell to six percent.

That’s not to say the gun issue is going away. According to Gallup, it is still high on the list of issues, but it has fallen way behind dissatisfaction with government (23%), immigration issues (11%), and race relations (7%).

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi recently said that if Democrats take back control of the House in 2019, “gun violence prevention” (make that “gun control”) will be a front burner issue.

The ‘Left Coast’ Is Quaking

Whatever else Donald Trump does as president, the thing he seems to be best at is making liberals nervous, if not downright crazy.

That may be best underscored by a report from Fox News that Trump and Senate Republicans might be poised to restore some semblance of balance to the most liberal federal court circuit in the country, the San Francisco-based U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

According to Fox, in 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the 9th Circuit on 88 percent of the cases the high court accepted from that circuit for review. The 9th Circuit encompasses Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, plus Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.

There are seven — and soon to be eight — vacancies on the 9th Circuit bench. Trump appears interested in filling all of those seats with nominees who are much more conservative than the seven judges appointed by Barack Obama.

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein reportedly will fight Trump on this issue.

How off tilt is the 9th Circuit? Two years ago, it ruled that the Second Amendment, which does not define how the right to bear arms should be exercised, does not protect concealed carry. Some years ago, Fox recalled, the 9th Circuit ruled that the Pledge of Allegiance is unconstitutional because it contains the phrase “under God.”

Speaking Of The 9th Circuit… Pot And Guns Don’t Mix

While the 9th Circuit leans far left, it doesn’t lean far enough to allow gun ownership by anybody who possesses a medical marijuana card.

It seems that every few months, Insider Online sees a story about this subject, and we even wrote extensively on it back in the days that Colorado and Washington voters passed initiatives to legalize recreational pot smoking. At the time, and ever since, reports have quoted sources at the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that weed and Winchesters — or Berettas, Rugers, Sig Sauers, Colts, Smith & Wessons or Weatherbys, Remingtons or Brownings — do not mix.

It may be okay in some states to get stoned, but don’t puff a joint and then head for the local gun shop.

In a recent case, a 9th Circuit three-judge panel ruled unanimously that people who possess the medical marijuana card can’t buy guns. The case, according to U.S. Health Times, was brought by a Nevada resident who claimed she only obtained a card in order to show support for legalizing weed.

The court simply reasoned that if somebody has a marijuana card, they probably smoke the stuff.

S. Carolina Stalker Wore Fatal Fragrance

A recently deceased South Carolina fellow made the fatal mistake of dabbing on a rather fragrant cologne before apparently breaking into the home of a woman he had reportedly harassed at her workplace, a night club.

According to various published reports, including one at WYFF News, the unidentified woman had taken her children to school. Upon returning, she smelled a strange odor in the house. Prudently, she retrieved a handgun before investigating. She was, after all, licensed to carry, a fact that the stalker evidently had overlooked.

When she got around to opening the bedroom closet, inside was the 34-year-old man who had allegedly threatened the woman and her children. Reports indicated that the suspected stalker lunged at the woman, and she fired one round that hit him in the chest. He went down and she went outside, called the Sheriff’s office and waited.

Deputies found the cologne corpse where he fell. The woman’s uncle, identified as Doug Sweeney, told reporters that his niece was extremely shaken.

One has to be alive to be shaken.

