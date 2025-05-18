Guncrafter Polara

Latest & Newest

The Polara is Guncrafter’s newest idea. There’s a reason for the name. “Polara” is actually medieval Latin meaning “heavenly” and I don’t disagree at all. Not only is the Polara eye-catching, it’s available as a full-sized 5″ 1911 and a Commander-sized version. This gun you see here caught my attention at the last NRA show, and it frankly stopped me in my tracks as I walked by. I think you can see why.

In typical Guncrafter fashion, it shows all the attention to detail and pride in workmanship their other guns are famous for, and they’ve stirred in a few surprises, too. Looks may only be skin deep, but many times, those looks are also sensible material ideas contributing to functionality. The fact they look good in the process is a testament to their engineering and design quality.

In the case of the Polara, the list of custom touches is lengthy, practical and complete. One of the most obvious and appealing things about the design are the finishes. The Melonite (our sample gun here) accented by the eye-catching TiN gold parts is both showy and sublime at the same time. A stainless steel version is also offered along with a handsome Nickel Boron version with blacked-out controls. Decisions, decisions … decisions.

The stainless version speaks for itself when it comes to weather resistance and the Melonite finish is extremely wear and corrosion resistant, with the added virtue of looking like a million bucks. The Nickel Boron option can weather any storm and look good while doing it.

The Polara slide serrations look like little directional arrows and act a bit like controlling angles when you rack the slide. They grab, without hurting at all, while the serrations on the front and backstrap of the frame are machined directionally as well, forcing the gun into your hand when you fire it.

Both guns have bull barrels with spiral fluting and a flush cut, deep-crowned muzzle, all complimented by a keyed recoil spring plug. The Tri-topped slide showcases their unique Polara serration/pattern and is left Monolithic, with a heavy bevel on the muzzle. I think it’s both serious looking and streamlined at the same time.

The grips are what really stopped me at the show. Called Multi-Colored Shredder Grips by Guncrafter, they are a tough, resin-infused design loaded with strands of copper, aluminum and other secret materials to give them a vibrant, iridescent look. They feel just great in my hands and are “catchy” enough to help maintain control while looking smashing if you ask me!