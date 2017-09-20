Top 5 Reasons To Buy Ruger’s “Ranch-Thirty”

By FMG Staff

Look, everyone wants more for less, right? We all have expensive tastes, but few of us have the budgets to back it up. Enter Ruger, who has a hard-earned reputation for making great rifles at great prices. Don’t believe us? Then take a look at the American Rifle Series.

Building on that tradition is the new 7.62x39mm Ranch Rifle — yep, you read that right, 7.62x39mm. Now, don’t get this confused with the semi-auto Mini-Thirty — you know, that rifle for guys who can’t bring themselves to buy an AK, but will happily buy an American-made gun that can shoot the same round. You know who you are out there!

Nope, the “Ranch-Thirty” (priced at an MSRP of $599) is a rock-solid bolt gun based on the Ruger American, but with Ranch-unique twists. Want to learn more? Then read on for the top five features that make this a must-have addition to your collection.

1. It’s Handy

Like any self-respecting ranch rifle, this new Ruger is compact and handy. It has a short 16.12″ barrel, an overall length of 36″, and it weighs just under 6 lbs. Yep, this thing would be easy to throw behind the seat in your truck or carry around with you while you roam your homestead (or just have a fun day at the range). Images courtesy of Ruger.

2. More Bang, Less Bite

While you can already get the Ranch in 5.56mm, 300 BLK or even .450 Bushmaster, the 7.62x39mm chambering gives you more bang than the former two with less bite (on your shoulder) than the latter. And, you can get some really good (and really affordable) ammo to burn through it. Image courtesy of Hornady.

3. It’s Optics Ready

The Ruger American Ranch Rifle is optics ready right from the factory. It comes with a factory-installed, one-piece aluminum rail atop the receiver and has a bolt with a 70-degree throw for easily clearing a scope.

4. Increased-Capacity Mags

Want more than a flush-fitting magazine for the rifle? Thankfully, Ruger had the foresight to design the rifle to accept the company’s already-established Mini-Thirty magazine design. This means to you can get factory mags in 5-, 10- and even 20-round capacities.

5. Ready for Accessories

In case you want to suppress, brake or flash suppress your Ranch rifle, it is easy as it comes standard from the factory with a threaded (and capped) muzzle. And that barrel is cold hammer forged for outstanding accuracy.

Click Here For More Info On The Ruger Ranch Thirty