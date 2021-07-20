If the eyes are the windows of our very soul, the gun we carry is an extension of our defensive cognition. As young bucks, we wanted guns like us — shiny-new and in the latest, greatest, biggest and baddest caliber we could handle; or at least thought we could handle. Size and weight didn’t mean a thing to us. If it did, we wouldn’t admit it.

As time rolls by, funny things start happening for some. Your 5″ Government Model 1911, with three magazines, strapped on your belt used to be joyfully carried over hill and dale. Over time it seems to have gotten heavier.

Now, wearing it all day, or even 5–6 hours, takes effort. Every time you strap it on your lower back starts tightening up. Some big-clawed monster is squeezing your lower spinal erectors and won’t let go! Can you say “Uncle?”