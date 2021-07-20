Options?

Sure, we love blued, all-steel guns, maybe even stainless steel but checking out one of the polymer-framed, striker-fired pistols available today would sure be easier to pack. Some have an aversion to poly-framed guns, I don’t understand why. I’ve carried GLOCKs, S&W and Ruger — they’ve never failed me.

I very much appreciate the lighter weight. Plus, polymer is immune to rust, a nice feature when packing during hot weather. If you can’t stand the thought of poly-framed guns, there are still plenty of other options available.