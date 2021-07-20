The Alternative
Welcome to middle age. We can’t eat cereal sprinkled with gunpowder anymore. No sir, its bran flakes with bananas now. Funny things happen to our bodies as we age, it’s not for sissies.
The harder we worked, or more strenuous the activities we subjected our bodies to, the more those aches and pains hauntingly visit in protest. What comes around goes around, eh? Now, lugging a heavy six-shooter or auto-pistol throws your sacroiliac into psychotic dislocation.
Like the infamous water-drop torture, the steady, continuous exposure drives you crazy. The slight tugging causes you to subconsciously compensate by leaning to the opposite side, unbalanced, leading to spasms. Eventually, the mere thought of strapping on 2.5 lbs. of iron makes some cringe as their backs protest from injury, arthritis, or simply age.
However, going unarmed isn’t an option! You know better! Besides trying to make your spine more flexible through stretches and exercise, what else can we do to help? How about packing a lighter piece? You know, one weighing half the weight of your old hog-leg, horse pistol or artillery piece.