Distance Tells The Tale

Wanna’ know the easiest way to analyze your shooting form? Simply back away from your target. The farther away, the more magnified your shooting faults are displayed. From zero to seven yards, a good shooter will chew out the center of the target using proper trigger-press, combined with picking up the front sight. Many call this combat-style shooting. Shooting fast is the name of the game, for obvious reasons. It’s where the mantra, “front sight, press” comes from.

Good trigger control is paramount. If you snap/jerk the trigger, you’ll pull your shots. It won’t show nearly as much at these closer distances. Moving back to the 25-yard line, you’ll really see how much trigger-press influences impact. What was 1″ to 2″ at 3 yards is now a foot or more, at 25 yards, impact usually being low left.

The same observation is made by milking the grip. This is caused while subconsciously squeezing the grip during your trigger press, like “milking a cow” making shots go to the left for right-handed shooters. Consistency is the key to accuracy. Distance exaggerates any inconsistencies. Bullet impact tells the “hole” story.