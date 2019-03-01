The World Wide Web and Me

One-Stop Shopping

The ol’ Internet has been very, very good to me. Imagine, by simply poking a few keys in the right sequential order you have almost instantaneous communication with someone or something. I’ve made many great friends, obtained guns, books and other gun-related paraphernalia through the use of this weird wireless system.



I’ve been entertained for hours on end reading and posting on various Internet Forums. By ordering things on-line, I receive them lickety-split from the comfort of home. I’ve saved money by taking advantage of sales, specials and closeouts.



I have exchanged ideas, debated, learned, taught and argued many ideas pertaining to guns, handloads, cast bullets and just about any other subject matter important to me. More importantly, I’ve learned from others on the Internet.



I’ve communicated with people across country — or living on different continents — along with meeting people who live close by. Being an old copper, I’ve been able to track down people to ask questions, buy or trade parts, molds and ideas, or to simply thank someone for their work and let them know how much I appreciated their efforts.



I’ve been fortunate enough to make several close friends, hunt with them, eat with them and always tease, chide and chastise them (good naturedly, of course). Forwarding a simple meme, those “funny saying” picture deals is a simple way to stay in touch and simply imply, “Hey buddy, how ya doing? I’m thinking of you…”



Just as I took a chance on the Internet, I hope you give yourselves a chance to get to know me as I introduce you to the friends, devices, vices and other gun stuff I’ve come across because of the World Wide Web in these pages. While the computer is handy indeed, nothing is cozier than reading from the original hard-drive — a good book or magazine — while sipping a favorite beverage.



You just never know what can happen when you try something new. Life’s full of surprises, and sometimes we actually enjoy those wonderments, like the Internet.



Oh yeah! Back to my initial email class when I was a cop. I barely passed, incidentally, but on a more important note, I won one of my bids that day and am the proud owner of an S&W 28-2 with a 6" barrel. I call it my “www.com” gun.



Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks?