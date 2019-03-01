The Buddy System: Sixgun Style

Reunion And Rendezvous

Let me introduce you to Dick. He actually met Elmer Keith a couple of times, driving to Elmer’s home in Salmon, Idaho. Dick only hunts with handloads, using cast bullets of his own making. He hasn’t hunted with a rifle in 40 years — something I still struggle with, but Dick forgives me. He says he’d rather shoot a grasshopper with a sixgun than a 6x6 bull with a rifle. What’s not to like, right?



Dick and I are long overdue for a rendezvous of the hunting kind. Having permission to hunt a private ranch, he invites me out. In need of some wide-open spaces — along with catching up with my good buddy — I eagerly accept.



When I land in Pocatello I’m met by our mutual buddy, Steve Call, and visit with him for a day or two, before he drives me to Dick’s. After backslaps and hugs, Dick hands me an S&W Model 696 to strap on during my stay. Now that’s a buddy! I ship my guns to Idaho to avoid any airport shenanigans.



Goofing off for three days, we pack in a lot of fun. We sight-in guns, make sixgun stocks, buy freshly dug Idaho spuds to ship home, and drive around, enjoying the beauty Idaho has to offer. And we eat a lot of Mexican food at El Toro, our temporary “base camp.”