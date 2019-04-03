Tango Mike Mike

As a kid, I always noticed my buddy’s dads buried in their Lazy-Boy recliners, totally absorbed in watching WWII movies in the rec room, dimly lit only by the flickering glow of the black-and-white TV. I never really understood it until now that I’m the same age as they were then, maybe even older.



Watching brave men doing courageous things makes you appreciate and —in a weird way—motivates you to get off your keister and do something. It reminds you of what it’s like to be in your prime again, when you had endless energy and were invincible yourself. Or at least thought you were.



I’ve always enjoyed reading about the exploits of our men in uniform. Years ago I stumbled across the story of Green Beret MSgt. Roy Benavidez. His exploits are very real, yet still almost unbelievable!



On his first tour in Vietnam he stepped on a land mine and was severely injured from the waist down. Army doctors declared he’d never walk again. They didn’t know Roy Benavidez. Sneaking out of bed at night, crawling on elbows and chin, Roy dragged his body to the nearest wall, where he would shimmy up it, forcing himself to stand. There he’d wiggle his toes, left and right. He did this every night for almost a year, to the cheers of fellow wounded soldiers. Roy wanted to go back to ’Nam.



With medical discharge papers in hand, a doctor told Roy he was finished. Roy pleaded with him until the doctor told him, “Benavidez, you walk out of here, I’ll tear these papers up.” When Roy did walk out, he was transferred back to Ft. Bragg, NC.