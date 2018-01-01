The Perfect Deer Rifle

Is The Payoff In The Search Itself?

By Dave Anderson

Like John Taffin’s quest for the “Perfect Packin’ Pistol,” my own quest has been for a “Perfect Deer Rifle.” Except my term is so lame, lacking the triple alliteration. I’ve tried to come up with something better: “Dandiest Deer Dropper,” “Wonderfulest Whitetail Whomper,” “Marvelous Mulie Musket” — but as you can see, my efforts have been embarrassing.

Past Perfect — Isn’t

Lee-Enfield No. 1 Mk. III .303 British, $17.88. Binocular and knife, no cost (Christmas presents for Dave).

Memories of using this equipment on Dave’s first successful deer hunt at age 14: Priceless. No, really.