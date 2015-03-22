The Magnificent 7×57 Mauser

Reloading A Classic With

Current Bullets And Powders.

By John Barsness

Over the decades I’ve owned more than a dozen 7×57 Mausers, and the old round has probably taught me as much about handloading for smokeless rifles as any cartridge, partly because 7×57’s vary like spring winds. Basically the 8×57 Mauser necked down, the 7×57 was designed in 1892 for a new Mauser rifle adopted the next year by the Spanish military, and was eventually used as the military cartridge of several other countries.

It gained fame on the losing sides in the Spanish-American and second Boer wars, where both rifle and cartridge proved superior to the .30-40 Krag-Jorgensens and .303 Lee-Enfields used by the winners. This persuaded the US to develop the M1903 Springfield and a rimless .30 caliber cartridge. The British were slower on the uptake, but did have a somewhat more powerful cartridge called the .276 Enfield in the works when development was halted by World War I.

The 7×57 almost immediately became a popular sporting cartridge, and in the first half of the 20th century was probably chambered by every major sporting rifle manufacturer in the world. (The British, however, called it the .275 Rigby, probably due to them “owning” so much of the world.) Probably the cartridge’s most famous fan was professional ivory hunter W.D.M. Bell, who used it on a bunch of elephants, but the 7×57 (or .275) was also the favored “light” cartridge of Jim Corbett, author of the best-selling Man-Eaters of Kumaon, a collection of his adventures with leopards and tigers in British-ruled India.

The original military load used a full-metal-jacket roundnosed bullet of 173 to 174 grains at approximately 2,200 feet per second, providing plenty of penetration on both enemy soldiers and elephant skulls. But after the almost universal military switch to lighter pointed bullets at higher velocities during the early 20th century, most countries used a 139-grain spitzer at about 2,750 to 2,800 fps. Softpoint hunting ammunition is still primarily loaded with minor variations on those two bullets.

Most modern American hunters would consider the 7×57 a decent deer cartridge, but it’s always had a reputation for killing larger game. My friend Kevin Thomas, an African professional hunter of wide experience, has carried a 7×57 as his light rifle for decades taking several eland the size of North American moose among hundreds of other animals. While I haven’t hunted any elephants or eland with my 7×57’s, I have taken North American game up to and including bull moose, as well as elk-sized African game such as wildebeest and kudu, and despite the relatively modest muzzle velocities, it works on open-country game. Mine have taken pronghorn and springbok (the African equivalent of pronghorn) at ranges out to 400 yards.

There really isn’t any argument about the 7×57’s capabilities as a big-game round. Instead its problems revolve around variations in action strength and chamber dimensions. Rifles chambered for the 7×57 have been manufactured for over 120 years on anything from Remington Rolling Blocks to the most modern bolts, and the length of chamber throats varies considerably, even in modern rifles. The longest throat of any 7×57 I’ve owned was in the Ruger No. 1A listed in the handloading data, and the shortest on my present Kilimanjaro Walkabout, chambered with a Pacific Tool & Gauge “USA Match” reamer with a throat shorter than SAAMI standard. The difference in throat length between the two rifles amounted to almost 1/2 inch, and the rest of my 7×57’s have ranged in between those extremes.

The original military load of the 7×57 (left) used a 173- to 174-grain

roundnose bullet, eventually replaced by spitzers of around 140 grains,

like the hunting load on the right.

This results in widely varying pressures with the same powder charges and bullets, and sometimes in accuracy troubles. A few rifles with very long throats have refused to shoot accurately with bullets weighing less than 160 grains, due to the long jump shorter bullets have to make before they hit the lands.

Some published handloading data limits pressures to antique levels, while some includes cautions to “use only in modern rifles in good condition,” but even in modern rifles I tend to load to a certain velocity level rather than a specific charge weight. With appropriate powders, velocity correlates strongly with pressure. In barrels 21 to 24 inches long, 2,800 to 2,900 fps with bullets in the 140-grain range is easily obtainable with modern powders, and around 2,600 to 2,700 with bullets in the 160-grain range, and 2,500 to 2,600 with 175’s.

But the powder charge required to reach those levels varies considerably from rifle to rifle. As an example, with IMR4350 or H4350 and 140-grain bullets, the charge required to reach 2,800 fps can vary up to 3 grains, even in barrels of equal length. (Somebody will probably object to lumping those two powders together, because H4350 is “supposed” to be slower burning. If you take a look at the latest data, however, many times IMR4350 turns out to be slightly slower when loaded with the same bullet in the same cartridge.)

I’ve been handloading the 7×57 using the velocity method for a long time and have yet to encounter the slightest problem, but if you don’t feel comfortable with the approach then sticking to published data is the only alternative. Good luck, since it also varies around 3 grains with 140-grain bullets.

While some of my fellow 7×57 fans are firm believers in the original bullet weight of around 175 grains, I’ve never been all that impressed with the performance of 175’s. Some hunters claim the slow 175’s perform more predictably than faster spitzers, but I’ve yet to encounter the slightest problem with either sufficient penetration or that debatable characteristic called “killing power” with other cup-and-cores such as the 139-grain Hornady Spire Point or 160-grain Sierra GameKing. Typical 7×57 muzzle velocities don’t put much stress on bullets, one reason the cartridge has such a reputation for consistent performance.

On the other hand, on a number of occasions I also haven’t been impressed with how quickly heavy “premium” bullets kill big-game animals. Light-to-medium weight bullets at higher velocity seem to do the job quicker, while penetrating plenty. Two favorites are the 140-grain Nosler Partition and 156 Norma Oryx. Both expand easily on deer-sized game, yet penetrate sufficiently on larger game, and do more interior damage than heavier premiums at slower velocities.

Many Americans think of the 7×57 as a deer cartridge, but many hunters use it on

much larger game. John has taken moose (above) and kudu (below) with his

Kilimanjaro rifle.

These days the 7×57 is being replaced in the USA by more recent cartridges. (Ruger has probably chambered the 7×57 in more rifles than any other American company in the past few decades, but in 2014 their website didn’t list any.) It’s been replaced by the 7mm-08 Remington, since the 7mm-08 provides the same ballistics in a case fitting in “short” bolt-action magazines. The 7×57 is a little long for such magazines, though handloads worked OK in the 3-inch magazine of a New Ultra Light Arms Model 20, especially with lighter bullets.

Factory 7×57 cartridges are considerably shorter than many of today’s long-action magazines, though they fit just about perfectly in magazines designed around the 8×57 and .30-06. These are becoming rare, and modern shooters apparently are offended by cartridges that don’t use every fraction of an inch of magazine length. However, the 7×57 feeds fine in long Remington 700 actions, despite 0.5-inch of extra room. My present 7×57 was built by Kilimanjaro Rifles on the shorter version of the Montana 1999 action, and the 3.15-inch magazine is just right.

The 7×57’s virtues have always combined relatively mild recoil with enough bullet weight and velocity for almost any hunting. Today there’s a much wider selection of bullets for every purpose, whether we’re hunting whitetails near home or bigger game in other countries. While the 7×57 isn’t used much in the 21st century for really dangerous game, it works very well for everything else, especially if handloaders understand its quirks and history.

Kilimanjaro Rifles

707 Richards Street, Suite 201

Honolulu, HI 96813

(877) 351-4440

https://gunsmagazine.com/company/kilimanjaro-rifles/

New Ultra Light Arms

P.O. Box 340

Granville, WV 26534

(304) 292-0600

https://gunsmagazine.com/company/new-ultra-light-arms-inc/

