The Best Bullpup Ever?

Top 5 Features Of The Tavor X95

The Tavor from IWI US, with its Israeli military lineage and pedigree, is one of the most respected bullpup carbines out there. So what does the X95 upgrade (which is phasing out the original Tavor SAR) bring to the table? Read on to find out the top five features that make the X95 such a great bullpup!

1.

Bullpup triggers generally stink (due to the trigger linkage requirements necessitated by the location of the trigger being forward of the firing mechanism). The X95 features an upgraded fire-control pack with a 5- to 6-lb. trigger pull.

2.

The original Tavor SAR had a magazine release on the forward face of the magazine well. The X95 relocated it above and forward of the trigger and positioned more like that of the AR.

3.

The original SAR had the charging handle far forward on the carbine. The X95 moved the location of the handle back to a more manageable position above the pistol grip area.

4.

While the SAR had a fixed pistol grip, the X95 features a modular pistol grip that can be replaced with a standard pistol grip and traditional triggerguard.

5.

To ease accessorizing, the X95 also comes with integral Picatinny rails at the 3, 6 and 9 o’clock positions on the forearm covered with removable rail covers (shown).

