The new Texas Carbine from AirForce Airguns offers the power of the Texas Big Bore family of air rifles, but with a carbine-length barrel. It’s available in .457, .357 and .308 calibers, weighs 7.5 lbs. and is 29 inches overall. Muzzle velocity achieves up to 930 fps and energy of up to 400 ft-lbs.

(877) 247-4867

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/airforce-airguns