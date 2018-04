The new iO Cover for the Aimpoint T-2 (iO-004) from TangoDown offers the same sleek and snug fit as the T-1 iO cover. The iO-004’s solid caps provide protection from lens damage. They conveniently nest together to keep them out of the way while the optic is in use. The iO-004 accommodates the following optics only: Aimpoint T-2/H-2/R-2, and is available in black and Flat Dark Earth color options.

