T3 Gear Backpack

Developed by helicopter pilots, the Helo Ops Backpack from T3 Gear stores helmets, a PRC117G Radio/MRE/Mission three-ring binder, a 100 oz. hydration bladder and other essential gear. The mesh pockets hold any size helmet with/without NVGs mounted, and are ventilated to aid in drying. On top of the pack are three external ports allowing for antennae and hydration tubes. Large side pockets fit Nalgene bottles and compression straps cinch down outside pockets. Color choices offered are: MultiCam, Coyote Tan, Ranger Green, Desert Digital, ABU and black.

(619) 319-5725

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/t3-gear