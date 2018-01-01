Swarovski Optik BTX Binocular

The BTX binocular system from SWAROVSKI OPTIK enables observers to use their entire field of vision without strenuous squinting. The angled view and adjustable, ergonomic forehead rest allow for hours of comfortable use. An aiming aid is integrated above the right eyepiece so the user need only glance up to find the target. The BTX has a 30x or 35x magnification, according to the objective module chosen (65mm, 85mm or 95mm). It’s compatible with all objective modules in the SWAROVSKI OPTIK ATX/STX family.

