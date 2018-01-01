S&W M&P10 Sport

Smith & Wesson has added the M&P10 SPORT to the M&P10 rifle lineup. It features a 16-inch barrel with a .30-caliber A2-style flash suppressor. Chambered in .308 Win./7.62×41 NATO, the M&P10 Sport is equipped with ambidextrous controls for both right- and left-handed shooters in an optics-ready configuration. Additional features include a six-position telescopic stock and a corrosion-resistant Armornite finish on the barrel’s interior and exterior.

(413) 781-8300

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/smith-wesson