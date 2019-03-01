The Curious Chaffee-Reece

Curious Feed

One of the constant concerns heard from the field was the troops did not trust spring-driven tubular magazines designed so the nose of one cartridge was smack up against the primer of another. Examples would be the Spencer and the Hotchkiss. Chaffee and Reece came up with a very novel, but complex, solution.



Located at the 6 o’clock position in the magazine tube are two long rectangular bars operated by the bolt. The bar on the right is a reciprocating, toothed ratchet fitting the rim of a .45-70 cartridge, advancing the cartridges forward one cartridge length with each operation of the bolt. The left bar secures the cartridges in place as they are advanced by the ratchet bar to prevent their movement rearward when the ratchet bar is picking up another cartridge rim. The cartridges are spaced along the ratchet bar so there’s no bullet nose-to-primer contact. A magazine cutoff switch on the right-hand side of the action controls the feeding system. Pushed forward it deactivates the bars, permitting single loading.



To load five cartridges in the magazine, the bolt must be in the open position to allow the trapdoor in the butt to be opened. Opening the trap depresses the bars so the cartridges can be slipped down the tube. Closing it brings the cartridge advancing ratchet system back into play. Unfortunately, the arm connecting the bolt to the bars is broken on the Chaffee-Reece pictured.



Searching for some instructions on the management of the Chaffee-Reece, I did hit pay dirt at Cornell Publications, that treasure house of print-on-demand firearm publications of all types. It’s titled, To Dismount and Assemble the Chaffee-Reece Magazine Rifle. Keep it in mind if you ever own one.