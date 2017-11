SureFire has built upon the success of its ultra-compact XC1 pistol light with the new XC2. It features the same 200-lumen output of its predecessor, but has been enhanced with a 635nm highly visible red laser. The XC2’s momentary and constant-on switches also feature improved ergonomics suited for concealed carry.

(800) 828-8809

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/surefire-llc