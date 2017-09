Rinehart introduces the Pyramid Target, a lightweight and portable target ideal for archery practice at home or in the field. It features four shooting sides and a minute-of-angle grid for easy and effective sight or scope adjustment. Constructed of solid signature series foam, the target weighs 7 lbs. and has an easy-carry handle for transportation.

(608) 757-8153

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/rinehart-targets