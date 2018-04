Sun Optics USA, exclusive North American importer of Vixen Performance Optics, introduces the Desert Brown 1-6X24 CQB scope. The compact, 30mm one-piece tube design with 1/4 MOA low profile, fingertip adjustable turrets with return to zero capabilities delivers optimal performance no matter the conditions. Zero+ reticle design with IR microdot makes target acquisition quick and precise.

