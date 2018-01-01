FLEXiT SOLAR

ROVER Mobile Work Light

The ROVER Mobile Work Light by Striker Concepts is designed to be a primary basecamp light. Boasting 1,200 lumens and a variable lens, this light offers wide-angle flood light, or a spotlight. It’s surrounded by a steel exoskeleton, and powered by dual lithium-ion rechargeable batteries. The FLEXiT SOLAR offers hands-free flexibility in a flashlight. The bendable LED panel can be manipulated to focus or flood the light. Powered by the sun or a backup USB charger, the FLEXiT Solar offers a versatile tool fit for the avid outdoorsman.

(704) 658-9332

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/striker-concepts