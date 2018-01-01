Storm Sight All-Weather Targets from Rite in the Rain shed moisture and endure harsh conditions. Double-sided prints allow a choice of common marksmanship exercises. A high-contrast, orange-on-white reticle helps to identify shots at greater distance. Unique reticle designs borrow from military and competitive design logic to score and improve shooting. Three options are offered: 25- and 100-Yard Zeroing Target, Close-Range Silhouette and Bullseye Target and Long-Range Silhouette and Bullseye Target.

