Steve Hornady On Aftermath Of His Blunt Message To NY State Government

By Dave Workman

Just days before the National Rifle Association met for its annual convention in Dallas, the State of New York hinted to credit card and banking institutions in the state that they should think seriously about continuing business with the firearms industry.

Almost immediately Steve Hornady, head of the legendary and respected Hornady Manufacturing Company, responded, as Insider Online reported last week. It was blunt, forceful and in-your-face.

Insider Online caught up with Hornady at the NRA exhibits. We’ve known him for at least three decades, and when he says something, he means it. Hornady was as serious as the proverbial heart attack about his reaction to the New York nuttiness.

New York state government, he intimated, can pound sand. His statement about New York’s attempt to sway financial institutions away from gun industry-related business was terse and tough:

“Today, the State of New York did one of the most despicable acts ever perpetrated by any state by asking New York banks, financial institutions and insurance companies to stop doing business with the gun and ammo industry.

“While it may not make a difference to New York, Hornady will not knowingly allow our ammunition to be sold to the Government of the State of NY or any NY agencies. Their actions are a blatant and disgusting abuse of office and we won’t be associated with a government that acts like that. They should be ashamed.”

“Your government, by law,” he told Insider Online, “should be neutral. For government to say we want banks not to do business (with the gun industry)…was despicable.”

He realizes that the State of New York “doesn’t give a rat’s patoot about what we said,” but trying to coerce banks and credit card companies headquartered in the state into dropping firearms-related business was “philosophically insulting.”

While New York bureaucrats may not care, that wasn’t the point. Gun owners do care, and for Hornady, personally, it was a way to express his outrage. He acknowledged that he didn’t really issue the statement to energize or cheer up gun owners.

“Frankly,” he admitted, “I was insulted and I was pissed…and I still am. It was just infuriating.”

Hornady Manufacturing is a giant in the reloading and ammunition industry, and as much a part of the American fabric as any other company in the shooting industry. And whatever else Hornady may be, it is part of a core American industry that has been demonized and vilified by a gun prohibition lobby and anti-rights politicians who think the right to keep and bear arms should be reduced to a heavily regulated government privilege.

What New York officials — namely Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, according to a report in The Hill and Bloomberg News — suggested to nine companies was over the line. According to Bloomberg, the institutions included “Mastercard Inc., Visa Inc., American Express Co., Discover Financial Services, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Wells Fargo & Co., First Data Corp. and Worldpay Inc.”

DiNapoli sent them a letter that asked them to “assess risks and explore the cost of implementing systems that could reject purchases of firearms, ammunition and accessories,” Bloomberg specified. The report quote a letter he sent to Mastercard that said this: “If gun violence continues unabated in society – pubic outcry and calls for action may grow and create significant financial risk for the company.”

“Businesses can make their own decisions,” Hornady observed briskly. “Government, particularly the executive branch, doesn’t get to say ‘don’t do business.’ It’s B.S.”

All of this has been part of the aftermath of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. The NRA was targeted by anti-gunners looking to exploit the tragedy to advance their political agenda. The 5-million-member organization had absolutely nothing to do with the Parkland shooting, and anti-gunners know it.

But the NRA has effectively roadblocked a lot of legislation that would have had no preventive impact on Parkland, or any other school shooting. Such legislation had only one real goal, and that was to inconvenience gun owners and discourage people from becoming gun owners.

While we were sitting with Hornady, several NRA members came up to thank him and congratulate him for taking a hard-nosed stand against the Empire State government. Hornady had clearly done what a lot of people might have wanted to do themselves.

Anti-Gunners Move Gast To Demonize North

When the NRA Board of Directors started the process to name retired Lt. Col. Oliver North as its next president after Pete Brownell, head of the famous mail order gun accessories catalog company, decided not to run for a second presidential term, anti-gunners were furious.

And they moved fast to once again portray the NRA as an “extremist” organization with an “extremist” as its new head.

“He’s dangerous, full stop,” the Seattle-based Alliance For Gun Responsibility declared in an email funding appeal. The billionaire-supported organization doesn’t really need donations from anti-rights activists, but this is part of the façade that makes it appear this movement has broad appeal.

North’s election as NRA president must have them pretty rattled. Otherwise, they wouldn’t be saying things like this: “The Alliance’s work is now more critical than ever. The NRA is gaining momentum, and we’ve seen that we can’t rely on the politicians they’ve bought off to do what’s right…”

The retired Marine can expect a bumpy ride over the next several months as the congressional mid-term elections loom. The outcome in November will determine whether gun owners will see more pro-rights judges appointed to the federal courts, and advance the Second Amendment agenda on Capitol Hill.

Charter Arms Bulldog Now In .45 Colt

There’s a new dog in the neighborhood, and it’s a big ‘un where the bore diameter is concerned.

Charter Arms unveiled its newest incarnation of the Bulldog 5-shot revolver at the recent NRA gathering in Dallas, this time chambered for the classic .45 Colt cartridge (there is no such thing as the “.45 Long Colt”). Insider Online is happy to say we had a bit to do with this chambering.

The stainless steel double-action wheelgun was shown off by Charter President Nick Ecker. Insider Online will have an exclusive chat with this industry veteran, about guns and other things in the next installment.

For now, suffice to say that when this Bulldog barks it also bites!

