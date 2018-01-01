Springfield Armory Saint AR-15 Pistol

Instead of a rifle buttstock, the new SAINT AR-15 Pistol from Springfield features an SB Tactical SBX-K forearm brace to reduce size, stabilize recoil and enhance accuracy. A 7.5-inch barrel with a 1:7-inch twist makes the SAINT pistol small, fast, and ideal for home- or self-defense. The 416R stainless steel barrel is Melonite treated, and chambered for 5.56 NATO. The receivers feature the Accu-Tite tension system and are forged Type III hard-coat anodized 7075 T6 aluminum. The SAINT AR-15 pistol is just 26.5 inches long, and weighs under 6 lbs.

