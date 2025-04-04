Upgrade Your Henry Lever Action!
With The XS Lever Handguard
I’m a shameless fan of lever-action rifles and have a good cross-section at hand. Henry is one of my favorites, as they are American-made, rock solid, tough as a brick, accurate and traditional. But just because they are traditional doesn’t mean you can’t make a simple change to turn your 19th-century design into a cutting-edge project fit for today’s accessories.
A big challenge with lever-action rifles has always been to figure out a way to mount a light. There are some products on the market, but I’ve always felt they were compromises more than real solutions. The XS Sights Lever Handguard is a new forend designed to fit any Henry lever-action and introduces the convenience of M-LOK attachment points on all three sides. Suddenly, lights, lasers, extra-ammo accessories, night vision and much more can be a part of your lever-action rifle system. Who’d have ever thought a classic lever action could be part of a “system” of accessories? Thank you, XS!
Some Specifics
The M-LOK handguard, priced at $247.50, is made from aircraft-grade aluminum, beautifully machined and lightweight. XS has a comprehensive “How-To” video on their website to help those who feel capable of attempting installation on their own. For the users that don’t, find a local gunsmith you trust to get the job done.
The profile of the handguard matches that of the stock receiver, and an added benefit is that it adds to the structural integrity of the rifle. My sample shows excellent engineering and construction details and fits my own .357 Henry perfectly (thanks to the video!). There are six M-LOK slots on the sides and seven on the bottom, allowing plenty of room for grips, lights, bi-pods and anything your imagination can dream up. There are also very nifty accessory rails of wood, exotic materials, cerakoted aluminum, etc. you can fit to the M-LOK locations, offering some interesting looks.
Specific features include aircraft-grade aluminum construction, 19 M-LOK attachment points, a low-profile design that fits the existing rifle aesthetic, improved handling and stability and the ability to fit all Henry lever guns in .357, .44 Magnum and .45-70. Machined slots also allow cooling if you’re putting round after round through your rifle at a defensive class. Conventional stocks can heat up pretty fast, and I speak from experience there.
The new handguard also integrates seamlessly with the XS Lever Rail, Ghost Ring Sights and White Front Stripe Sight, turning your classic Henry levergun into a modern fighting rifle, practical hunting rifle or versatile rifle for a ranch or any outdoor activity. The kit includes the handguard, screw kit, barrel mount, receiver mount and blue threadlocker.
Final Thoughts
I’ve made my own “custom” light mounts for a couple of leverguns, but I’m also fortunate to have a mill and lathe. Now though, the XS M-LOK Henry Handguard changes the game at every level. If you’re one of the legions of happy Henry levergun owners, this is a golden opportunity to upgrade your favorite rifle if you need a few accessories to help you do the job at hand. If you’ve never thought of mounting a light on your lever-action rifle, give it some thought. It really ramps up the game for a working, hunting or defensive rifle.