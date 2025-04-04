I’m a shameless fan of lever-action rifles and have a good cross-section at hand. Henry is one of my favorites, as they are American-made, rock solid, tough as a brick, accurate and traditional. But just because they are traditional doesn’t mean you can’t make a simple change to turn your 19th-century design into a cutting-edge project fit for today’s accessories.

A big challenge with lever-action rifles has always been to figure out a way to mount a light. There are some products on the market, but I’ve always felt they were compromises more than real solutions. The XS Sights Lever Handguard is a new forend designed to fit any Henry lever-action and introduces the convenience of M-LOK attachment points on all three sides. Suddenly, lights, lasers, extra-ammo accessories, night vision and much more can be a part of your lever-action rifle system. Who’d have ever thought a classic lever action could be part of a “system” of accessories? Thank you, XS!