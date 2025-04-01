What to Demand from a Leather Holster
If you’re considering a switch to leather, don’t settle for less. A proper leather holster should tick every box a modern concealed carrier needs:
• Reliability: A quality leather holster should have a reinforced mouth to hold its shape for safe, one-handed reholstering. If you need retention features such as a thumb break, make sure it is reinforced with steel so it won’t betray you at a moment when it is most important.
• Concealment: Printing — the visible outline of your firearm through clothing — is one of the biggest challenges for concealed carriers. An IWB leather holster with a claw helps rotate the grip toward your body, minimizing printing. If you prefer OWB carry, look for a design with a forward cant and molding that hugs the body to keep your sidearm discreet.
• Longevity: Premium full-grain leather can last a lifetime — if crafted and maintained well. Double stitching in stress zones, polished edges to prevent moisture intrusion, and quality dyeing all contribute to a holster that stands up to daily use without losing form or function.
