Today’s concealed carry landscape looks a lot different than it did even five years ago. Modern handguns now commonly sport red dot optics, weapon-mounted lights, threaded barrels, and other enhancements that would’ve been considered “custom” not long ago. And the people carrying those guns? They’re more educated, more discerning and less willing to compromise when it comes to comfort, concealment or performance.

Most often, the answer to modern concealed carry needs is a Kydex holster. After all, the material is durable, easily molded to fit a specific firearm and its accessories, and widely available. But a quiet shift is happening among serious carriers — those who prioritize performance and discretion in equal measure. They’re going back to leather.