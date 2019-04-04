Terror Of The Trenches

International Hypocrisy

The standard issue ammunition for M97 Trench Guns in World War I was a 00 buckshot load firing nine .33-caliber lead balls. With a total of six of these rounds onboard an American soldier so equipped was devastating against close quarters German Stormtrooper attacks. Once this new weapon arrived on the battlefield the Germans responded with a curious threat.



September of 1918, U.S. Secretary of State Robert Lansing received a diplomatic cable from the government of Imperial Germany via the Swiss consulate in Washington, D.C. The German message read, “The German government protests against the use of shotguns by the American Army and calls attention to the fact that, according to the laws of war, every prisoner found to have in his possession such guns or ammunition belonging thereto forfeits his life.”



This was actually fairly comical. The Germans had introduced the world to poison gas and conducted blatant unrestricted submarine warfare on civilian vessels. It was in fact the sinking of the passenger liner Lusitania and subsequent loss of 128 innocent American lives that initially swayed American public opinion against the Germans three years earlier.



After brief deliberation on the subject, the American secretary of state issued the following response, “The Government of the United States has to say that the provision of the Hague convention, cited in the protest, does not in its opinion forbid the use of this kind of weapon. Moreover, in view of the history of the shotgun as a weapon of warfare, and in view of the well-known effects of its present use, and in the light of a comparison of it with other weapons approved in warfare, the shotgun now in use by the American Army cannot be the subject of legitimate or reasonable protest … If the German government should carry out its threat in a single instance, it will be the right and duty of the Government of the United States to make such reprisals as will best protect American forces, and notice is hereby given of the intention of the Government of the United States to make such reprisals.”



The American spirit was not necessarily well understood by the European powers at the time. However, in this exchange a point was clearly made. Should the Germans execute even a single American prisoner for the use of a shotgun in combat, the U.S. government reserved the right to respond in kind as it saw fit. The Imperial German government got the message and nothing more was made of the protest.