Solar-Powered Precision

Constantly Charging Battery

Picture this: you’re out in the wilderness, tracking elusive predators like coyotes or wild boar. Suddenly, you spot your quarry. It’s a moment of truth, and you need your optic to deliver. With the Holosun SCRS, you’re covered. This red dot sight is equipped with a cutting-edge solar recharging system, which means it charges itself from any available ambient light, be it the blazing sun or a sliver of twilight. You won’t have to sweat about running out of juice when you need it most.

Multi-Reticle System

The Holosun SCRS red dot sight offers a versatile multi-reticle system. You can choose between a 2 MOA dot and a 65 MOA circle, depending on your shooting scenario. Need pinpoint accuracy for long-range shots? Go with the dot. Want lightning-fast target acquisition? Opt for the circle. The choice is yours, making the SCRS adaptable to your specific needs.

Auto Adjusting & Manual Brightness Control

This optic is as smart as it is versatile. It comes with an auto-adjusting brightness control feature that ensures your reticle stays visible regardless of the surrounding lighting conditions. However, if you prefer to take control, you can manually adjust the brightness settings to suit your preferences, giving you the power to fine-tune your sight for any situation.

Parallax-Free & Unlimited Eye Relief

Quick and precise aiming is essential when dealing with predators or navigating personal defense situations. The SCRS is designed to be parallax-free, meaning your reticle’s point of impact remains consistent, no matter the angle at which you view it. Combine this with unlimited eye relief, and you’ve got an optic that ensures both comfort and accuracy, even when you need to acquire targets in the blink of an eye.

Compact and Lightweight

At just 1.7 inches in length, 1.35 inches in width, and 1.6 inches in height, and weighing a mere 2.45 ounces, the SCRS, with its 20mm tube, is the definition of compact and lightweight. Whether you’re mounting it on a rifle or a handgun, it won’t add unnecessary bulk, ensuring your firearm remains agile and maneuverable.

Despite its ultra-compact size, the SCRS is no lightweight when it comes to durability Crafted from high-quality 7075 T6 aluminum, it can take a beating and keep on ticking. It’s waterproof, shockproof and fog-resistant, so you can trust it to perform in the harshest conditions.

Affordable Value

Considering its impressive set of features, the Holosun SCRS Red Dot Sight comes at a price that won’t empty your wallet. With an MSRP ranging from $270.58 to $352.93, depending on the model, it delivers exceptional value, making it accessible to a wide range of shooters and enthusiasts.

In the world of optics, the Holosun SCRS Red Dot Sight stands out as a top-tier performer. Whether you’re out in the wild hunting predators or need a reliable tool for personal defense, the SCRS has you covered. With its constantly charging battery, multi-reticle system, durable construction, and affordability, it’s the go-to choice for those who demand nothing but the best from their firearm optics. Trust the SCRS to deliver, no matter the situation.

