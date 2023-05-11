Shedding Light On Holosun’s Newest P.ID Weaponlight Series

There are many rules of firearm safety, but long ago, the late Col. Jeff Cooper pared the list down to four. It should come as no surprise that three of the four relate to target identification — never allow the muzzle to cover anything you are not prepared to destroy, keep your finger off the trigger until your sights are on the target, and always be sure of your target.

Positive identification of a target’s identity and intent can be increasingly difficult in situations where the shooter is under stress or in low-light conditions, but Holosun’s P.ID series of weapon-mounted lights gives shooters the confidence to tackle any task in the dark.

The Holosun P.ID series of weaponlights consists of four models — the P.ID, P.ID HC, P.ID Plus and P.ID dual — offering a range of options to suit different needs and preferences, allowing users to choose the model that best fits their requirements.

Each model is compact, lightweight and ultra-durable. Built to withstand even the toughest conditions, the Holosun P.ID series is made using a CNC-milled 7075 anodized aluminum housing. Not only is it IP68 waterproof, but it also offers 2000g of shock resistance.

The primary differences between the models are their output, mode selection and compatibility with different mounts. For example, The P.ID HC has a higher output and strobe mode, while the P.ID Plus and P.ID Dual offer more options, such as independent white light and laser activation buttons and have programmable modes for function customization. Depending on the model, features include high candela white light, visible green laser, and IR laser.

P.ID weapon-mounted lights offer a 60-minute runtime using the included 18350 flat-top battery that is both removable and rechargeable via the magnetic USB charging cable in the box. Some models offer solar power capabilities for extended battery life.

The P.ID weapon-mounted lights are compatible with 1913 Picatinny accessory rails and include interchangeable rail interface keys for optimal button positioning and compatibility with various firearms.

A single tail switch for on/off and mode selection makes operation easy, even for those new to using a weapon-mounted light. A built-in memory function remembers the last mode used, making it easy to turn on quickly in a high-stress, critical situation.

Built for the rigors of professional use, P.ID is compatible with most common duty holsters. But whether you are a law enforcement officer, a hunter, or someone who wants to protect their home, the Holosun P.ID series is versatile and can adapt to various situations. For more information, visit holosun.com.