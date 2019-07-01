SB Tactical FS1913 Side Folder

Do you have the perfect PDW-style pistol but want to make it an even more stable firing platform? Do you also want it to be as compact as possible? Then be sure to check out the new FS1913 Pistol Stabilizing Brace from SB Tactical.



Designed for pistols equipped with an M1913 interface at the rear of the receiver (such as the SIG MPX, MCX and Rattler, as well as the Rock River LAR-PDS, etc.), the FS1913 has a low-profile, left side-folding, strut design. The result is a rock-solid, yet extremely compact firing support for your favorite PDW-style pistol.