Old-School Cool
XS Minimalist Brass Sight Kit for S&W Revolvers
If you’ve never experienced it, there’s nothing quite like a polished golden brass bead front sight. Consider it a case of “retro-panache” meets “practical performance” — all accomplished using modern technology. XS has, once again, raised the bar for handgun sights.
The “Big Dot” lineup was ground-breaking when first developed and continues to support the needs of shooters the world over. XS hasn’t rested on its laurels either and continues to hone the concept with new designs, new colors and new fits for the Dot series. If you need fast sight acquisition and low-light performance, look no further than the Big Dot concept.
If your tastes lean more toward the traditional and like the crisp sight picture of a post front, the new XS Minimalist Brass Front Sight for S&W revolvers will likely strike the right chord with you. The hand-polished convex brass bead grabs ambient light to get your attention, while the steel sight body allows precise aiming if needed. This durable CNC machined-steel model comes pre-drilled for easy front sight replacement and is packaged with a replacement rear, mounting base and screws for the top strap of your revolver. XS has also thoughtfully included threadlocker and instructions.
Installation is easy. Using a correctly sized punch (just a tad smaller than a 1/16″ punch), carefully knock out the existing cross pin in your revolver front sight assembly. Now, guide the brass bead front sight insert it into the slot. After lining up the sight hole with the holes through the base, gently tap the cross pin back in. Use a hard nylon hammer or brass punch to drive the pin home. Next, remove the stock rear sight assembly and replace it with the supplied XS part. A dab of threadlocker on the screws will assure things stay in place. Now, enjoy your new sights!
I’ve installed a Big Dot sight set on an L-Frame, and this goes on the same way. It’s easy, just take your time and use the right tools. This new front sight would look right at home on a target revolver from the 1930s to the 1960s. Those old timers knew a good thing when they saw it, and that still applies today. Sometimes, old school is still good school!
I’ve known the XS Sights team for 20 years. They’re a small, second-generation family-owned business based in Fort Worth, Texas, and treat customers exactly as they treat their own family. Best of all, they’re all shooters, so they know what is needed in the real world. They offer simple-to-follow DIY instructions, and a tech is always just a phone call away to answer any questions that may arise. As they say on their website: “Upgrade today and discover the XS Advantage.”