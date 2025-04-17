Old-School Cool

If you’ve never experienced it, there’s nothing quite like a polished golden brass bead front sight. Consider it a case of “retro-panache” meets “practical performance” — all accomplished using modern technology. XS has, once again, raised the bar for handgun sights.

The “Big Dot” lineup was ground-breaking when first developed and continues to support the needs of shooters the world over. XS hasn’t rested on its laurels either and continues to hone the concept with new designs, new colors and new fits for the Dot series. If you need fast sight acquisition and low-light performance, look no further than the Big Dot concept.

If your tastes lean more toward the traditional and like the crisp sight picture of a post front, the new XS Minimalist Brass Front Sight for S&W revolvers will likely strike the right chord with you. The hand-polished convex brass bead grabs ambient light to get your attention, while the steel sight body allows precise aiming if needed. This durable CNC machined-steel model comes pre-drilled for easy front sight replacement and is packaged with a replacement rear, mounting base and screws for the top strap of your revolver. XS has also thoughtfully included threadlocker and instructions.