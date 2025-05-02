EXCLUSIVES: They Were Classics

Reloading Military Brass

How To Prep With The Lee Precision Ram Swage Tool
Written By Roy Huntington
2025
7
Reloading brass with crimped primer pockets? Roy Huntington shows how the Lee Precision Ram Swage tool makes the job fast, consistent, and frustration-free. Designed for use on any single-stage or turret press with 7/8″-14 threads, this tool eliminates the need for shell-holder swaps and makes primer pocket prep a breeze.

If you’re processing surplus brass from military or law enforcement sources, this tool is a must-have for smoother priming and better reloads.

Learn more at LeePrecision.com.

2025
