Reloading Military Brass
How To Prep With The Lee Precision Ram Swage Tool
Reloading brass with crimped primer pockets? Roy Huntington shows how the Lee Precision Ram Swage tool makes the job fast, consistent, and frustration-free. Designed for use on any single-stage or turret press with 7/8″-14 threads, this tool eliminates the need for shell-holder swaps and makes primer pocket prep a breeze.
If you’re processing surplus brass from military or law enforcement sources, this tool is a must-have for smoother priming and better reloads.
Learn more at LeePrecision.com.