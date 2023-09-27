IWI Masada Slim
The Frugal Professional’s Superlative Concealed Carry Solution
Effective security in a world gone nuts requires both gear and skill. Either one without the other can actually make things worse. You can dump four grand on a top-end, tricked-out black rifle that you never shoot and find yourself a menace both at the range and in the real world. Alternatively, a recently retired Delta Force operator armed with a defective Saturday Night Special might actually be better off with a bat. To remain safe, one should both pack a decent gun and train regularly.
Choosing a good, concealed carry handgun is actually a fairly complicated proposition. The truly low-end stuff is potentially both uncomfortable to carry and unreliable. The opposite end of the spectrum can cost as much as a decent used car. It is the sweet spot that we shall explore today.
The Sweet Spot
The engineers at Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) designed the Masada Slim for a singular purpose. The Masada Slim shoots like a service pistol yet packs like a mouse gun. The end result is reliable protection you can keep handy almost anywhere.
With an empty weight of only 1.4 pounds and compact dimensions, the Masada Slim offers 13+1 of 9mm Para on tap along with a truly superlative feature set all at a very nice price. The polymer frame resists the effects of sweat and hard use, while the striker-fired trigger offers a consistent ignition experience from the first round to the last. The controls are perfectly scaled and left side-only. The top of the slide is cut for a red dot optic with a Shield RMSc footprint.
The sights are steel and indestructible. The front sight sports a generous white dot. The rear is blacked out and serrated to minimize glare. The cumulative effect is a gun that is easy to conceal yet points true and fast. The stubby 3.4-inch barrel is rifled one turn-in-ten with a right-hand twist.
The beating heart of the Masada Slim is its modular fire control assembly. This is where the serial number resides. The flat-faced trigger perfectly accommodates the human form, and the safety is a comfortable blade built into the trigger face. The gun comes off safe automatically as soon as you touch the trigger. Nothing is easier to manage. The Masada Slim is readily serviced without tools and comes with a spare magazine.
Trigger Time
Most true micro compact concealed carry handguns are actually fairly unpleasant on the range. Tiny grips exacerbate recoil effects. If a gun is miserable to shoot, then that becomes a disincentive to train. By contrast, the Masada Slim offers a stubby, concealable architecture while retaining the shooter comfort and recoil mitigation of a much larger weapon.
The Masada Slim presents quickly and with authority. The sight radius is adequate for superb combat accuracy but still short enough not to bind on the draw stroke or print unduly. An abbreviated trigger travel and short reset lets you run the Masada Slim like a machine gun if that’s your bag.
Unlike smaller guns, you can actually kill an enjoyable afternoon at the range running the Masada Slim. The more you shoot, the better you get. The better you get with your defensive firearm, the safer your world becomes.
Inflation runs rampant these days, and wages have not kept pace. Americans are having to do more with less. When it comes to a defensive handgun, you really don’t want to cut corners. That’s the niche for the IWI Masada Slim. With an MSRP of $450, it’s markedly less expensive than its competition while still bringing the sort of quality, reliability, and effectiveness we have come to expect from the professionals at IWI. A quick net recon shows that the street price is even a little cheaper. The Masada Slim is combat-proven protection at a truly great price.
For more information, visit https://iwi.us.